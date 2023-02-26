Officer struck during head-on collision in Southaven, two suspects in custody

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - On the afternoon of February 25, a stolen vehicle collided with a police officer’s vehicle near Goodman Road and Airways Boulevard.

Police say the two passengers of the stolen vehicle intentionally rammed the officer head-on causing damage to the exterior of his vehicle.

Both passengers are currently in police custody and their identities have yet to be disclosed.

This is still an open investigation as Southaven police are working to piece together the motive behind the collision.

