Nearly 300 employees of Memphis car center fired

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nearly 300 American Car Center employees at the Memphis Headquarter learned Friday they were out of a job.

This comes after the used car company abruptly ceased all of its businesses and operations.

Employees at American car centers claim they were notified they were losing their job the same day the company closed its doors Friday.

“I don’t know how to feel, I don’t know. “I don’t think it kicked in, but it really ain’t because I was supposed to be at work this morning,” said Yolanda Hall, former American Car Center employee.

American Car Center Headquarters workers say Friday they learned unexpected news midway through their workday.

“4:45 PM one of the managers came out of the office and notified us that we no longer had a job,” said Destiny Boyd, former American Car Center employee.

According to the former workers, they received this email from CEO Noah Hogan shortly after, indicating that approximately 288 other American Car Center workers had been terminated.

The company email informed its workers to cease all operations, including in other cities and states across the Southeast where it has more than 40 dealerships, leaving workers to wonder about their pay, buyers car notes and where to go next.

“I got a car note, a brand new car because somebody stole my last car so now my car done 520, I got 850 in rent. I got a son I got my own light bill. I got everything on my own I don’t got no help,” said Takara Gross, former American Car Center employee.

Boyd added, “They did everything very unjustly.”

Action News 5 tried to reach out to American Car Center CEO Noah Hogan but he was not available.

An email sent to Action News 5 mentions that the company was seeking financing to avoid shutdown and termination the day before.

Any earlier notice of the company facilities closing would have prevented them from obtaining money.

Now come Monday some fired American Car Center American Car Center workers who were fired say they’ll be looking for work starting next week.

Now come Monday some American Car Center workers who were fired say they’ll be looking for work starting next week.

“Yall left us with nothing,” said Hall.

Workers affected by the layoff were advised to reach out to the dislocated worker assistance programs through the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.