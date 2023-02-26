Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Multiple shooting victims at Methodist South with one dead

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left multiple victims in critical condition and one dead.

At 4:56 a.m., MPD responded to 1300 Wesley Drive.

Police say five shooting victims arrived by personal vehicles.

One victim was pronounced dead, two were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, and the other two victims remained at Methodist South in critical condition.

The shooting took place at 4675 South Third.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH w/tips.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Car Center lays off 300 employees
Nearly 300 employees of Memphis car center fired
Shelby County Sheriff's at crime scene
Domestic dispute leads to fatal shooting in Arlington
Fungal Bacteria infections hit Mississippi state
Fungal infection cases strike Mississippi
The corner of Tonto and Third in Memphis
3 dead, 1 critical following overnight crash
Former youth pastor sentenced to 60 years
Former youth pastor sentenced to 60 years in prison

Latest News

ET
Sunday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Feb 26, 2023
Parker King dances in charity event, Dancing For Our Stars
Action News 5′s Parker King dances his way into our hearts while raising funds and awareness for charity event
American Car Center lays off 300 employees
Nearly 300 employees of Memphis car center fired
Parker King competes in dance competition for charity
Parker King Competes in Dancing for our Stars