Man in critical condition after argument leads to shooting
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after a argument led to shooting.
On Feb. 25 at 6:13 p.m., MPD responded to shooting on Simmental Hill in Raleigh.
Officers say a man was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
The other person involved was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.
Police say both men knew each other and were involved in an argument.
