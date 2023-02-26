Toy Truck Drive
Man in critical condition after argument leads to shooting

(WMC Action News 5)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after a argument led to shooting.

On Feb. 25 at 6:13 p.m., MPD responded to shooting on Simmental Hill in Raleigh.

Officers say a man was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The other person involved was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say both men knew each other and were involved in an argument.

