Man in critical condition after argument leads to shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after a argument led to shooting.

On Feb. 25 at 6:13 p.m., MPD responded to shooting on Simmental Hill in Raleigh.

Officers say a man was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The other person involved was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say both men knew each other and were involved in an argument.

