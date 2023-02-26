HBCU Lemoyne-Owen College hosts inaugural band extravaganza

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - LeMoyne-Owen College hosted the inaugural Band Extravaganza on Saturday to wrap up their Black History Month Celebrations.

Due to inclement weather, the festivities were moved indoors. But Craigmont High School, Douglass High School and Memphis Business Academy were in all attendance.

“We rolled with the punches and made the decision yesterday to move it inside,” Dr. Roosevelt Shelton told Action News 5.

Shelton, who is a professor of Fine Arts and Humanities Department at LeMoyne-Owen College says this is a great wrap of some of Memphis’ Black History on display.

“Marching bands were formed from the blues, rock and roll and soul music,” Shelton said. “Memphis has a rich history of each and it’s all seen in the pageantry of marching bands.”

LeMoyne Owen is Memphis’ only HBCU. Something that marketing direct Marcus Mccurry said makes this history unique.

“You can’t seperate music, Memphis or LeMoyne from Black History,” Mccurry said. “This was our chance to connect that with these high schools.”

Currently, LeMoyne-Owen doesn’t have it’s own marching band. However, Dr. Shelton said he was scouting at Saturday’s event because next year they will be starting a brand new era.

“We will have a marching band next year and we could make an entire band from Memphis public schools alone.” said Shelton. “We want to make sure that these kids know they don’t have to go 200-miles away. They can come right down the street to LeMoyne Owen College where magic is happening every day.”

