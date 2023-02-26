Toy Truck Drive
Gusty wind and showers tonight through Monday morning

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A stationary front will keep rain chances and clouds in the forecast for much of this week. Tonight showers and gusty wind tonight through Monday morning. Wind speeds could gust over 30 mph at times through Monday afternoon. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect from 12 AM to 4 PM Monday. Temperatures will warm into the 70s through midweek along with more rain by midweek.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and windy with showers developing late, lows in the upper 50s along with gusty, southeasterly winds at 20-30 MPH and gusting.

TOMORROW: Cloudy, windy with showers in the morning then clearing in the afternoon with highs near 70 and southwesterly winds at 20-30 MPH.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the upper 40s and southwesterly breezes at 5-10 MPH.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs near 70 and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain likely and a few rumbles of thunder, high temperatures near 70, and lows in the low to mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with rain, highs in the upper 60s, and lows near 40. Friday will be mostly cloudy with showers early and cooler with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly sunny for the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

