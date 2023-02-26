Chemical spill leaks into creek in DeSoto County

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - There has been a reported chemical spill in Hernando, Mississippi.

The chemical spill resulted from a fire at Schultz Xtruded Products, a business located near MacCracken Road.

The local fire department quickly responded to the fire, officials say.

DeSoto County officials confirm that the fire is due to a container that housed Hydrofluoric Acid that resulted in the chemical leaking into the Mussacuna Creek.

The The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, DeSoto County EMA, and environmental remediation companies are hard at work to contain the damage of the leak and clean up the spill and any resulting damage.

