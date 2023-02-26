Toy Truck Drive
Chances for rain continue and temperatures are on the rise

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 3:27 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stationary front will keep rain chances and clouds in the forecast for much of this week. Sunday will feature mainly clouds with a few spotty showers and warmer. Wind speeds will increase with gust over 30 mph at times starting Sunday night and Monday. Showers will become more numerous Monday morning.

TODAY: Cloudy, with a very slight chance of a passing shower, afternoon highs in the upper 60s and southerly winds at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with passing showers and lows in the upper 50s. Breezy with a southwest wind 20-30 mph.

THIS WEEK: Monday will be cloudy, windy with showers in the morning and then clearing during the afternoon along with high temperatures near 70 and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs near 70 and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, high temperatures near 70, and lows in the low to mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with showers, highs in the lower 60s, and lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

