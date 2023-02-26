Action News 5′s Parker King dances his way into our hearts while raising funds and awareness for charity event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5′s Parker King is no stranger to stepping outside of his comfort zone and this Saturday’s charity dance event was no exception.

Doubling down on his charisma and natural curiosity, King took on the task of competing in the Dancing With Our Stars competition, taking center stage.

To much of our surprise, King showed us some five-star moves!

This charity event was benefiting the Baddour Center, an organization that seeks to support and better the lives of individuals living with Down Syndrome.

Throwing his hat in the ring and pulling out all his top-secret killer moves on the dance floor, Parker represented the Action News 5 family and made us proud!

He even brought home the gold, winning in the Best Dance category!

Parker King once again proves that our Action News 5 family is rooted in love, service, community, and pride for our beautiful city.

Parker King brings home Best Dance trophy (Action News 5)

