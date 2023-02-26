3 victims in critical condition after shooting near North Hollywood Street, MPD says

Toy Truck Drive
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that three victims are in critical condition after a shooting near North Hollywood Street and North Merton Street.

According to police, the shooting took place at approximately 3:20 p.m. and left three civilians injured and in need of medical attention.

Once officers arrived on the scene, the three victims were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

MPD describes the suspect as wearing “a dark grey sweatshirt, blue jeans, and armed with a gun” in a statement they issued Sunday afternoon.

This is still an open investigation and anyone with information about the shooting should call the MPD at 901-545-2677.

