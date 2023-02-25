Toy Truck Drive
Woman dead after overnight crash in South Memphis

(WMC Action News 5)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was killed after a one-vehicle crash in South Memphis.

MPD responded to a one car crash at 12:57 a.m. on South Parkway East and Dunnavant Street.

Officers say the car struck a tree.

The woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition where she was later pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

