Woman dead after overnight crash in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was killed after a one-vehicle crash in South Memphis.

MPD responded to a one car crash at 12:57 a.m. on South Parkway East and Dunnavant Street.

Officers say the car struck a tree.

The woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition where she was later pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation.

