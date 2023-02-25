Update: MPD investigating shooting at Winchester Walmart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday night, officers responded to multiple calls that gunshots had been fired in the Walmart located off Winchester Road.

At 8:59 p.m., MPD received an intimidation call at a Walmart located on Winchester Road.

Officers were advised from a employee that an unknown suspect fired a shot inside the store. The woman stated that when she heard the gunshot, her and other employees hid until police arrived.

When officers made the scene, they walked through building making sure it was secure and no one was injured.

Employees advised that a man in dark clothing was seen in the parking lot running with a gun towards a Jeep.

The Jeep was seen leaving the parking lot at a high speed before MPD arrived.

Police spoke with a store clerk as she advised that a man and woman were standing in front of her when the man yelled, " There goes my man, let’s go,” before showing a gun while pointing it towards the ground.

The unknown man was then seen running towards the exit, followed by the two women and another man.

The suspect was last seen running backward toward the rear exit of the building while holding a black gun inside his hoodie.

Video footage shows a man wearing a blue hoodie and a black ski mask armed with a handgun running from the front of the business after the confrontation.

One of the suspects was seen fleeing the rear emergency exit door.

The other two men and women were seen fleeing the business after a brief confrontation with the suspect wearing the blue hoodie.

There was no one injured during this incident.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

