Tracking an active pattern this weekend along with warming temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stalled front to our south will lift north this weekend keeping clouds and the chance of rain in place across the area, but it won’t cause a weekend washout and we’ll enjoy the warmer temperatures that will accompany it.

TODAY: Cloudy with scattered showers early in the day along with a light North wind and high temperatures in the lower 50s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, a light Southwest wind, and overnight lows only falling to near 50.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of rain, afternoon highs in the upper 60s, and overnight lows near 60.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with showers in the morning and then clearing during the afternoon along with high temperatures near 70 and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, high temperatures near 70, and lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with showers, highs in the mid 60s, and lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.