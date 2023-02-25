Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Tracking an active pattern this weekend along with warming temperatures

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 3:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stalled front to our south will lift north this weekend keeping clouds and the chance of rain in place across the area, but it won’t cause a weekend washout and we’ll enjoy the warmer temperatures that will accompany it.

TODAY: Cloudy with scattered showers early in the day along with a light North wind and high temperatures in the lower 50s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, a light Southwest wind, and overnight lows only falling to near 50.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of rain, afternoon highs in the upper 60s, and overnight lows near 60.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with showers in the morning and then clearing during the afternoon along with high temperatures near 70 and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, high temperatures near 70, and lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with showers, highs in the mid 60s, and lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The corner of Tonto and Third in Memphis
3 dead, 1 critical following overnight crash
The priceless gift was something dad John Ivanowski did not see coming. His daughter, Delayne...
‘I can’t stop crying’: 25-year-old daughter secretly becomes her father’s kidney donor
A Virginia woman says her foster dog could be euthanized for protecting her from another dog....
Woman says foster dog may be euthanized for protecting her
The scene on Raines Rd
Child killed, others injured in crash on Raines Rd
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire

Latest News

Friday evening weather update
Your First Alert to an active pattern this weekend
Friday evening weather update
Friday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-February 24, 2023
WMC First Alert Weather
Chilly with shower for the first half of the weekend
Weather
Spencer's Forecast