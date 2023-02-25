Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Suspect in Michigan hit-and-run returned to US

Deputy National Police Chief Surachet Hakpal, left, talks to reporters with Tubtim "Sue"...
Deputy National Police Chief Surachet Hakpal, left, talks to reporters with Tubtim "Sue" Howson, 57, during press conference at police headquarter in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Howson allegedly struck Michigan State University student Benjamin Kable, 22, shortly before dawn on Jan. 1. She flew to Thailand on a one-way ticket on Jan. 3, according to U.S. authorities.(Royal Thai Police via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Michigan woman who fled to Thailand to avoid the consequences of a hit-and-run crash that killed a suburban Detroit college student has returned to the U.S., a sheriff said Friday.

Tubtim “Sue” Howson, 57, of Oakland Township, is in custody while she awaits a detention hearing Tuesday that would clear the way for her return to Michigan to face state and federal charges, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a news release.

Howson returned to the U.S. earlier this week, Bouchard said. It was not clear from the news release where Howson is being held.

Benjamin Kable, 22, was struck while walking before dawn on an Oakland County road on Jan. 1. The Michigan State University student was home for the holidays.

Howson faces a federal charge of interstate flight to avoid prosecution and a state charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Howson, who is a dual citizen of the U.S. and Thailand, left Michigan on Jan. 3 and flew to Bangkok. She was picked up by authorities in Thailand.

Howson has been working and living in Michigan with her family and two children for more than 20 years, authorities have said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The corner of Tonto and Third in Memphis
3 dead, 1 critical following overnight crash
The priceless gift was something dad John Ivanowski did not see coming. His daughter, Delayne...
‘I can’t stop crying’: 25-year-old daughter secretly becomes her father’s kidney donor
A Virginia woman says her foster dog could be euthanized for protecting her from another dog....
Woman says foster dog may be euthanized for protecting her
The scene on Raines Rd
Child killed, others injured in crash on Raines Rd
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire

Latest News

Shelby County Sheriff's at crime scene
Domestic dispute leads to fatal shooting in Arlington
Thomas Earl
Update: City watch canceled for missing 90-year-old man
ET
Saturday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Feb 25, 2023
A driver narrowly escaped after the parking structure collapsed under the weight of snow.
2 cars crushed in Wisconsin parking garage collapse