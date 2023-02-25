Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Puppy who tested positive for cocaine dies due to parvo


Puppies who tested positive for cocaine
Puppies who tested positive for cocaine(Mount Juliet Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Mount Juliet Police Department announced one of the two rescued puppies that tested positive for cocaine has died due to canine parvovirus.

The Rottweiler and the Pitbull were rescued after a car chase on Feb. 15. After they were taken in, officers noticed a plastic baggy in their stool.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Two puppies test positive for cocaine after chase in Mount Juliet

Officers then took the puppies to the veterinarian where they both tested positive for cocaine.

The veterinarian also discovered the Rottweiler had canine parvovirus. They said it had a 50% chance of living, according to police.

Mount Juliet Police officers said after days of being in veterinary intensive care, the dog’s condition grew worse. He then died.

Police said a custody court date will be set for March which will determine if the remaining puppy can be adopted.

The suspect was charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Car Center lays off 300 employees
Nearly 300 employees of Memphis car center laid off
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Germantown Police Officer passes away
Germantown police officer dies
Former youth pastor sentenced to 60 years
Former youth pastor sentenced to 60 years in prison
Authorities are still looking for the white BMW involved in the crime, which was reportedly...
Pregnant mom run over trying to save toddler from car thieves, deputies say

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Monday Morning Weather 2/27
Unsung Heroes: Women of the Civil Rights Movement
Community leaders discuss the mass shootings in city
Multiple mass shootings spark conversations about justice system amongst city officials
Memphis Tigers
Memphis hangs on for key win over Cincinnati 76-73
Community leader discuss the mass shootings in city
Two mass shootings rock city and spark conversation about justice reform