Possible shots fired at Walmart near Winchester, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday night, officers responded to multiple calls that gunshots had been fired in the Walmart located near Winchester Road.

Police are still unsure whether the shots heard were from an actual weapon or just resembled shots from a gun.

As customers rushed to safety, the store’s employees took safety precautions to ensure that all the shoppers were out of harm’s way.

According to reports from witnesses, there was a man who fled the scene after the shots sounded. Some witnesses even reported seeing a male carrying a firearm.

“We don’t know and we’re still trying to investigate if it was actually a shot fired or if maybe it was just a different sound,” Sargent Brownlee of the Memphis Police Department stated. “Officers showed up, Walmart has their protocols in place, we were able to secure employees, get them out, and also get patrons out in an orderly fashion.”

To ensure the safety of the customers and employees in the building, police also thoroughly checked the parameter of the Walmart twice.

This is now an open investigation and the Memphis Police Department has plans to interview witnesses and review any surveillance footage that would be helpful in the investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.