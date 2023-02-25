Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Possible shots fired at Walmart near Winchester, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday night, officers responded to multiple calls that gunshots had been fired in the Walmart located near Winchester Road.

Police are still unsure whether the shots heard were from an actual weapon or just resembled shots from a gun.

As customers rushed to safety, the store’s employees took safety precautions to ensure that all the shoppers were out of harm’s way.

According to reports from witnesses, there was a man who fled the scene after the shots sounded. Some witnesses even reported seeing a male carrying a firearm.

“We don’t know and we’re still trying to investigate if it was actually a shot fired or if maybe it was just a different sound,” Sargent Brownlee of the Memphis Police Department stated. “Officers showed up, Walmart has their protocols in place, we were able to secure employees, get them out, and also get patrons out in an orderly fashion.”

To ensure the safety of the customers and employees in the building, police also thoroughly checked the parameter of the Walmart twice.

This is now an open investigation and the Memphis Police Department has plans to interview witnesses and review any surveillance footage that would be helpful in the investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josue Nolasco, 13, died at the hospital three days after his mother says he choked on a...
Boy, 13, dies days after choking on meatball at school, his mother says
Shelby County Juvenile Court defense operations will be transferred to the Public Defender's...
11-year-old accrues 19 charges in just over 2 months, says MPD
The corner of Tonto and Third in Memphis
3 dead, 1 critical following overnight crash
Ladarius Marion and Julius Freeman
Two suspects in Whitehaven mass shooting post bond
Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her...
Charges reduced for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband

Latest News

City leaders question whether or not Memphis in May will destroy renovated Tom Lee Park
City leaders question whether or not Memphis in May will destroy renovated Tom Lee Park
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman talks with a referee about a call during the second half of the...
Bill would provide more protection for Arkansas sports officials
Briarcrest breaks ground on new athletic facility
Briarcrest breaks ground on new athletic facility
Latest MATA upgrades now allow riders to track buses in real time
Latest MATA upgrades now allow riders to track buses in real time