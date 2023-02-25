MPD investigates robbery at a Winchester Half Shell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a robbery took place at a Half Shell on Winchester Road.

Business Robbery Half Shell Restaurant 7825 Winchester Road Report #2302009399ME MEMPHIS, TN – On Monday, February 20, 2023, at approximately 6:35 AM, officers made the scene of a business robbery at the Half Shell restaurant located at 7825 Winchester Road. They stated a male suspect entered the business wearing a black mask covering his face, a black hoodie, a black ball cap, and stone-washed jeans armed with a black handgun. The male entered the business through an unlocked door and searched for employees of the business. The suspect forced two employees at gunpoint to help him take the safe from inside the store to an awaiting vehicle. The suspect started the vehicle, which gave the employees a chance to get away. The employees ran back into the business, at which time the suspect fired a shot at the employees. The suspect fled the scene occupying a greenish 4-door sedan. No arrests have been made at this point. This is an ongoing investigation. Police need assistance in identifying the suspect. Please see attached video. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. Please contact Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH with any information about this case. There is a cash reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you can review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.” Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Friday, February 24, 2023

On Feb. 20 at 6:35 a.m., MPD made the scene of a business robbery at the Half Shell restaurant located on 7825 Winchester Road.

Police say that a unknown suspect entered the business wearing a black mask, black hoodie, black ball cap, and stone washed jeans with a gun.

The man entered the restaurant through a unlocked door while searching for other employees.

The suspect forced two employees at gunpoint to help him take the safe from inside the store to a greenish 4-door sedan outside.

The suspect started the car which gave the employees a chance to get away.

The employees ran back into the business, at which time the suspect fired a shot at the employees

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

