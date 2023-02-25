Mid-South Food Bank continuing its mobile pantry distribution

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South Food bank will be continuing its mobile pantry distribution on Saturday.

The following locations for Feb. 25 include:

Lee Co. - A Serving Heart 278 College Ave. Verona, MS ~ 10:00am

Memphis - Believing Church 4798 Summer Ave. ~ 9:00am

Coahoma Co. - First Assembly 203 Church St. Clarksdale, MS ~ 9:00am - 11:00am

Crittenden Co. - City of Gilmore 97 Front St. Gilmore, AR ~ 8:00am

Memphis - The Life of Liberty 749 Tate Ave. ~ 8:00am - 9:30am

Memphis - Memphis Dawah 837 Craft Road ~ 8:00am - 10:00am

Union Co. - Feed My Sheep 400 Apple Street New Albany, MS ~ 9:00am - 11:00am

Memphis - Solid Rock Development 6720 East Raines Road ~ 9:00am

Memphis - St. Patrick Community 277 South Fourth Street ~ 8:30am

Obion Co. - Bethel Place 805 E. Gibbs St. ~ 10:00am

The Mobile Pantry utilizes refrigerated vehicles to provide nutritious food in a drive-thru setup. The Mobile Pantry is open to those who can show an ID or other proof of residency in the county or zip code designated for distribution.

The Mobile Pantry schedule is updated daily with new information for the upcoming distributions on each day of the week.

Make sure to check the schedule daily for the most up-to-date locations and times.

