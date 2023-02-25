Toy Truck Drive
Mid-South Food Bank continuing its mobile pantry distribution

By Tylen Daniels
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South Food bank will be continuing its mobile pantry distribution on Saturday.

The following locations for Feb. 25 include:

  • Lee Co. - A Serving Heart 278 College Ave. Verona, MS ~ 10:00am
  • Memphis - Believing Church 4798 Summer Ave. ~ 9:00am
  • Coahoma Co. - First Assembly 203 Church St. Clarksdale, MS ~ 9:00am - 11:00am
  • Crittenden Co. - City of Gilmore 97 Front St. Gilmore, AR ~ 8:00am
  • Memphis - The Life of Liberty 749 Tate Ave. ~ 8:00am - 9:30am
  • Memphis - Memphis Dawah 837 Craft Road ~ 8:00am - 10:00am
  • Union Co. - Feed My Sheep 400 Apple Street New Albany, MS ~ 9:00am - 11:00am
  • Memphis - Solid Rock Development 6720 East Raines Road ~ 9:00am
  • Memphis - St. Patrick Community 277 South Fourth Street ~ 8:30am
  • Obion Co. - Bethel Place 805 E. Gibbs St. ~ 10:00am

The Mobile Pantry utilizes refrigerated vehicles to provide nutritious food in a drive-thru setup. The Mobile Pantry is open to those who can show an ID or other proof of residency in the county or zip code designated for distribution.

The Mobile Pantry schedule is updated daily with new information for the upcoming distributions on each day of the week.

Make sure to check the schedule daily for the most up-to-date locations and times.

