Former youth pastor sentenced to 60 years in prison

Former youth pastor sentenced to 60 years
Former youth pastor sentenced to 60 years(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Memphis youth pastor has pleaded guilty to 13 sex-related crimes involving children.

Keenan Maurice Hord, former youth pastor of Bellevue Baptist Church, was serving as a youth pastor at First Baptist Church in Bentonville County, Arkansas.

During his time in Benton, he allegedly sexually assaulted multiple children within the county.

Hord has been sentenced to 60 years in prison, with the possibility of parole after serving 15 years.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender and will not be allowed to be in contact with children without supervision.

