First Alert to strong winds late Sunday and showers for some

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stationary front will keep rain chances and clouds in the forecast into next week. Sunday will feature some spotty showers and warmer but wind speeds will increase with gust over 20 mph at times on Sunday night and Monday. Sunday night a few more showers will develop overnight and early Monday.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, a light Southwest wind, and overnight lows only falling to near 50.

TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy, with a slight chance of rain, afternoon highs in the upper 60s and southerly winds at 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with showers developing late with lows in the mid 50s and windy southwesterly winds at 20-30 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy, windy with showers in the morning and then clearing during the afternoon along with high temperatures near 70 and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs near 70 and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, high temperatures near 70, and lows in the low to mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with showers, highs in the lower 60s, and lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

