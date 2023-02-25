Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

First Alert to strong winds late Sunday and showers for some

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stationary front will keep rain chances and clouds in the forecast into next week. Sunday will feature some spotty showers and warmer but wind speeds will increase with gust over 20 mph at times on Sunday night and Monday. Sunday night a few more showers will develop overnight and early Monday.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, a light Southwest wind, and overnight lows only falling to near 50.

TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy, with a slight chance of rain, afternoon highs in the upper 60s and southerly winds at 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with showers developing late with lows in the mid 50s and windy southwesterly winds at 20-30 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy, windy with showers in the morning and then clearing during the afternoon along with high temperatures near 70 and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs near 70 and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, high temperatures near 70, and lows in the low to mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with showers, highs in the lower 60s, and lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The corner of Tonto and Third in Memphis
3 dead, 1 critical following overnight crash
The priceless gift was something dad John Ivanowski did not see coming. His daughter, Delayne...
‘I can’t stop crying’: 25-year-old daughter secretly becomes her father’s kidney donor
A Virginia woman says her foster dog could be euthanized for protecting her from another dog....
Woman says foster dog may be euthanized for protecting her
The scene on Raines Rd
Child killed, others injured in crash on Raines Rd
Shelby County Sheriff's at crime scene
Domestic dispute leads to fatal shooting in Arlington

Latest News

Temperatures will be headed up but rain chances will continue into next week with a stationary...
Sagay's Saturday evening First Alert Evening 2/25/23
WMC First Alert Weather
Tracking an active pattern this weekend along with warming temperatures
ET
Saturday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Feb 25, 2023
Friday evening weather update
Your First Alert to an active pattern this weekend