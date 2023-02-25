Domestic dispute leads to fatal shooting in Arlington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that leaves two dead.

On Feb. 24 at 9:40 p.m., police received a call of a shooting during an apparent domestic dispute on Clarkson Circle.

Officers say that two men were pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

