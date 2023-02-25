Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Domestic dispute leads to fatal shooting in Arlington

Shelby County Sheriff's at crime scene
Shelby County Sheriff's at crime scene(Memphis Police Department)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that leaves two dead.

On Feb. 24 at 9:40 p.m., police received a call of a shooting during an apparent domestic dispute on Clarkson Circle.

Officers say that two men were pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The corner of Tonto and Third in Memphis
3 dead, 1 critical following overnight crash
The priceless gift was something dad John Ivanowski did not see coming. His daughter, Delayne...
‘I can’t stop crying’: 25-year-old daughter secretly becomes her father’s kidney donor
A Virginia woman says her foster dog could be euthanized for protecting her from another dog....
Woman says foster dog may be euthanized for protecting her
The scene on Raines Rd
Child killed, others injured in crash on Raines Rd
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire

Latest News

Thomas Earl
Update: City watch canceled for missing 90-year-old man
ET
Saturday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Feb 25, 2023
OUTMemphis hosts rally against bills targeting LGBTQ+ community in Tenn. state legislature
Locals rally against bills targeting LGBTQ+ community in Tenn. state legislature
Shots fired in the Walmart near Wolfchase
Possible shots fired at Winchester Walmart, police say