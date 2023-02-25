Displaced Peppertree residents look for new housing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Around 300 tenants at Peppertree Apartments are preparing to move out, although no official date has been set. The complex has suffered deteriorating conditions, multiple crimes and has been deemed a public nuisance over the last few years.

“You know it’s time for us to move, so everybody has to find their way,” said April Bell, a Peppertree resident.

Thursday, residents attended the first series of informational meetings with the “All City Tenant Initiative” and officials with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to discuss their relocation options, which HUD says can be anywhere in the U.S.

At the meeting, residents learned how to qualify for a housing voucher, a process HUD says they’ll guide residents through step by step.

“If they were already on the place-based voucher system, which most of the residents were, then they should qualify for the housing voucher,” said Kenneth Free, acting Tennessee HUD field office director. “That will be through the Memphis Housing Authority.”

Chase Madkins, with the All City Tenant Initiative, a group composed of Peppertree residents, says he’s concerned for the few who may not qualify.

“I do not believe the City of Memphis has the housing stock to house every last person,” said Madkins.

Madkins says the All City Tenant Initiative will keep a close eye on the relocation process and hold meetings as it progresses.

Some residents say Peppertree’s closure will open doors for a better future.

“They said within a couple of months we should be receiving our vouchers, so I mean everything is on the up and up,” said Bell.

In the meantime, HUD says it’s also looking for landlords to participate in the Housing Choice Voucher program to welcome Peppertree residents looking for a new home.

