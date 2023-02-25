Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

City Watch issued for 90-year-old man last seen leaving hair appointment

Thomas Earl
Thomas Earl(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch for 90-year-old Thomas Earl.

Police say that on Friday, Earl left his home on Kingsham Cove in a white 2016 GMC Terrain bearing Tennessee tag 790BHMC. He was last seen leaving his hair appointment at Great Clips on Kirby Parkway around 3 p.m.

Police say Earl is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. His outfit is unknown.

If you have information about Earl’s whereabouts, contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josue Nolasco, 13, died at the hospital three days after his mother says he choked on a...
Boy, 13, dies days after choking on meatball at school, his mother says
Shelby County Juvenile Court defense operations will be transferred to the Public Defender's...
11-year-old accrues 19 charges in just over 2 months, says MPD
The corner of Tonto and Third in Memphis
3 dead, 1 critical following overnight crash
Ladarius Marion and Julius Freeman
Two suspects in Whitehaven mass shooting post bond
Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her...
Charges reduced for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband

Latest News

Latest MATA upgrades now allow riders to track buses in real time
Latest MATA upgrades now allow riders to track buses in real time
Displaced Peppertree residents struggle to find new housing
Displaced Peppertree residents look for new housing
Car theft is rampant in the Bluff City
1 in 2,392, WMC’s Matt Infield’s car stolen
Displaced Peppertree residents struggle to find new housing
Displaced Peppertree residents look for new housing