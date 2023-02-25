City Watch issued for 90-year-old man last seen leaving hair appointment
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch for 90-year-old Thomas Earl.
Police say that on Friday, Earl left his home on Kingsham Cove in a white 2016 GMC Terrain bearing Tennessee tag 790BHMC. He was last seen leaving his hair appointment at Great Clips on Kirby Parkway around 3 p.m.
Police say Earl is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. His outfit is unknown.
If you have information about Earl’s whereabouts, contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.
