City Watch issued for 90-year-old man last seen leaving hair appointment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch for 90-year-old Thomas Earl.

Police say that on Friday, Earl left his home on Kingsham Cove in a white 2016 GMC Terrain bearing Tennessee tag 790BHMC. He was last seen leaving his hair appointment at Great Clips on Kirby Parkway around 3 p.m.

Police say Earl is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. His outfit is unknown.

If you have information about Earl’s whereabouts, contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.