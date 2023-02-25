CBU breaks ground on new engineering lab

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - CBU is breaking ground on a new addition to their engineering lab building.

The university is planning for the expansion of the St. Benilde Hall on the school’s main campus.

This new addition will coincide with the launching of its new packaging program.

“I couldn’t be more excited about creating such an exclusive and innovative program for our students and our university,” Dr. Siripong Malasri, the CBU Packaging Initiatives Coordinator, stated. “My early vision for this project started with a dream about a packaging institute for our collaboration with industry partners. Since 2010, we have collaborated with various companies under the Healthcare Packaging Consortium. Current members include FedEx, International Paper, Smith + Nephew, Medtronic, Stryker, Crossroad Extremity Systems, and more. With the new space and equipment, the collaboration will be elevated to a higher level.”

This addition of the new lab could also be history-making. Currently, there are only 11 certified thermal labs worldwide, and none of these labs are housed in a university.

Breaking ground on this engineering lab would make CBU the first university to host a certified thermal laboratory.

