Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

CBU breaks ground on new engineering lab

CBU breaking ground on new engineering lab
CBU breaking ground on new engineering lab(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - CBU is breaking ground on a new addition to their engineering lab building.

The university is planning for the expansion of the St. Benilde Hall on the school’s main campus.

This new addition will coincide with the launching of its new packaging program.

“I couldn’t be more excited about creating such an exclusive and innovative program for our students and our university,” Dr. Siripong Malasri, the CBU Packaging Initiatives Coordinator, stated. “My early vision for this project started with a dream about a packaging institute for our collaboration with industry partners. Since 2010, we have collaborated with various companies under the Healthcare Packaging Consortium. Current members include FedEx, International Paper, Smith + Nephew, Medtronic, Stryker, Crossroad Extremity Systems, and more. With the new space and equipment, the collaboration will be elevated to a higher level.”

This addition of the new lab could also be history-making. Currently, there are only 11 certified thermal labs worldwide, and none of these labs are housed in a university.

Breaking ground on this engineering lab would make CBU the first university to host a certified thermal laboratory.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josue Nolasco, 13, died at the hospital three days after his mother says he choked on a...
Boy, 13, dies days after choking on meatball at school, his mother says
Shelby County Juvenile Court defense operations will be transferred to the Public Defender's...
11-year-old accrues 19 charges in just over 2 months, says MPD
Ladarius Marion and Julius Freeman
Two suspects in Whitehaven mass shooting post bond
Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her...
Charges reduced for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband
Tennessee Judiciary Committee votes on legislation for medical cannabis, delta-8, decriminalization

Latest News

Displaced Peppertree residents struggle to find new housing
Displaced Peppertree residents struggle to find new housing
Friday evening weather update
Friday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-February 24, 2023
Memphis NAACP discusses Tyre Nichols investigation, gives updates on family
Memphis NAACP discusses Tyre Nichols investigation, gives updates on family
Ken Moody leaving position with city of Memphis