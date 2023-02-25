Toy Truck Drive
Briarcrest breaks ground on new athletic facility

By Victoria Poirrier
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday morning that kicked off the construction of the new athletic facility for Briarcrest.

The new Athletic Training and Development Center, which will be called PACK, is a $12 million facility that will be the host to new state-of-the-art training rooms, practice facilities, and locker rooms.

“That camaraderie, and the relationships that develop because everything is housed in one building.” Walker Jones, the Athletic Campaign Chairman of the school, said. “So all our athletes being able to interact with each other, regardless of what sport they’re in I think that creates that culture and we all know in sports, culture is very important, but very hard to define. In this building, having everybody in the same location allows us to be able to create winning culture.”

Briarcrest has plans to open the facility by 2024.

