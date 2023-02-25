Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Bill would provide more protection for Arkansas sports officials

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman talks with a referee about a call during the second half of the...
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman talks with a referee about a call during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Auburn on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sports officials in the state of Arkansas could soon get more protection from angry fans.

House Bill 1496 would broaden the definition of “harming a sports official.” It would change penalties from a class A misdemeanor to a class D felony. Under this proposal, it would be a violation to physically contact an official in a harassing way or make an official think they are about to be harmed.

If convicted, the offender could face between one to six years in prison.

Next, the measure will be addressed by the House Judiciary Committee on Feb. 28.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josue Nolasco, 13, died at the hospital three days after his mother says he choked on a...
Boy, 13, dies days after choking on meatball at school, his mother says
Shelby County Juvenile Court defense operations will be transferred to the Public Defender's...
11-year-old accrues 19 charges in just over 2 months, says MPD
The corner of Tonto and Third in Memphis
3 dead, 1 critical following overnight crash
Ladarius Marion and Julius Freeman
Two suspects in Whitehaven mass shooting post bond
Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her...
Charges reduced for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband

Latest News

Shots fired in the Walmart near Wolfchase
Possible shots fired at Walmart near Winchester, police say
City leaders question whether or not Memphis in May will destroy renovated Tom Lee Park
City leaders question whether or not Memphis in May will destroy renovated Tom Lee Park
Briarcrest breaks ground on new athletic facility
Briarcrest breaks ground on new athletic facility
Latest MATA upgrades now allow riders to track buses in real time
Latest MATA upgrades now allow riders to track buses in real time