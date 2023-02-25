Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Arkansas governor signs restrictions on ‘adult’ performances

FILE - Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers a question while taking part in a...
FILE - Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference on Nov. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Sanders will deliver the Republican address to the nation in response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech as the GOP seeks to show it's creating a new generation of leadership. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed into law new restrictions on “adult-oriented” performances Friday in a bill that originally targeted drag shows but was scaled back following complaints it discriminated against the LGBTQ community.

The bill signed by the Republican governor restricts performances that include performers who are nude or semi-nude and purposely exposing a specific anatomical area, prosthetic breasts or genitalia. To meet the definition, the performance must feature real or simulated sexual activities and be intended to appeal to “prurient” interests, a term that’s not defined in the legislation.

The performances would be banned from public property, being paid for with public funds and allowing minors to attend. The original version of the legislation would have classified drag shows as adult-oriented businesses, the same category as adult theaters and strip clubs, which would have banned them from being within 1,000 feet (305 meters) of public schools, churches and libraries. The final bill signed by Sanders doesn’t mention drag shows or gender identity, easing some of the concerns from opponents.

But opponents have said the new restrictions are still too vaguely worded and unnecessary.

Arkansas is one of several states where Republican lawmakers have proposed restrictions on drag shows in recent months.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The corner of Tonto and Third in Memphis
3 dead, 1 critical following overnight crash
The priceless gift was something dad John Ivanowski did not see coming. His daughter, Delayne...
‘I can’t stop crying’: 25-year-old daughter secretly becomes her father’s kidney donor
A Virginia woman says her foster dog could be euthanized for protecting her from another dog....
Woman says foster dog may be euthanized for protecting her
The scene on Raines Rd
Child killed, others injured in crash on Raines Rd
Shelby County Sheriff's at crime scene
Domestic dispute leads to fatal shooting in Arlington

Latest News

Madison Mason
City Watch: Police searching for endangered child
Suspect in Half Shell
MPD investigates robbery at a Winchester Half Shell
Winchester Walmart
Update: MPD investigating shooting at Winchester Walmart
Woman dead after overnight crash in South Memphis
Mid-South Food Bank
Mid-South Food Bank continuing its mobile pantry distribution