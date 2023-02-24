Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Your First Alert to an unsettled pattern that will keep clouds and rain for the next few days

By Ron Childers
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front just to our south and east will stall and linger in close proximity to the Mid-South keeping the chance of rain in the mix for the end of the week and weekend. That will be followed by another front that will bring more rain and a few thunderstorms to start the work week next week.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers after midnight along with a gusty Northeast wind at 10 to 20 MPH and overnight lows in the 40s

FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers, a breezy Northeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and high temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers, a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers along with highs in the mid 50s and lows only falling to near 50. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and warmer along with a chance of a shower, afternoon highs in the upper 60s, and overnight lows near 60.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms early in the day, high temperatures near 70, and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows near 50. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alligator attacked and killed 85-year-old Gloria Serge while she was walking her dog near a...
Woman said she did all she could to save neighbor from alligator attack
An Oklahoma home explodes when a woman tries to light her gas water heater. (KOCO via CNN...
Home explodes when woman lights water heater
‘Fat Tuesday’ opens Downtown
‘Fat Tuesday’ opens Downtown
Tennessee Judiciary Committee votes on legislation for medical cannabis, delta-8, decriminalization
Shelby County Juvenile Court defense operations will be transferred to the Public Defender's...
11-year-old accrues 19 charges in just over 2 months, says MPD

Latest News

Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-February 23, 2023
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Another unseasonably warm day with continued rain chances
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday Morning Weather 2/23