Young Rock actor talks about season finale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The season finale of Young Rock’s 3rd season airs Friday, February 24 at 7:30 p.m. on Action News 5.

The hit show is about the life of Dwayne the Rock Johnson.

This season was filmed in Memphis and focused on The Rock going from an unknown wrestler to global superstar.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas caught up with Bradley Constant who plays Dwayne as a teenager.

Bradley said he’s from Tuscaloosa, Alabama and loved everything about filming in Memphis, including finding that fishing hot spot and enjoying some great food.

“We found a real good spot at Shelby Farms we were piling it up,” Bradley said. “We caught more bass fish than we could count. Some pretty big ones too. Some babies too, but we always threw them back. It was a good time. I love Central BBQ. I think I went there 3 times in one day that was a record, and they laughed every time I walked in.”

He also said the season finale tonight is an emotional one.

