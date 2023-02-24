Toy Truck Drive
Traffic blocked on I-40 following multi-vehicle crash

The scene on I-40 Westbound, where traffic can be seen at a standstill due to a crash near...
The scene on I-40 Westbound, where traffic can be seen at a standstill due to a crash near Jackson Avenue.(TDOT)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic is blocked at I-40 Westbound near Jackson Avenue following a multi-vehicle crash.

TDOT reported the crash at 3:19 p.m. The westbound right lane (of two lanes) and right shoulder are blocked.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

