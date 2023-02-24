Traffic blocked on I-40 following multi-vehicle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic is blocked at I-40 Westbound near Jackson Avenue following a multi-vehicle crash.

TDOT reported the crash at 3:19 p.m. The westbound right lane (of two lanes) and right shoulder are blocked.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.