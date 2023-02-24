Toy Truck Drive
Rust College graduate produces new film

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South Historically Black College and University graduate and filmmaker produced a new movie that premiered online for streaming.

Louis Brown lll is originally from Seattle, Washington, but graduated from Rust College in Holly Springs, Mississippi, in 2015.

After working on his master’s degree from the New York Film Academy in 2017, he started the process of making an action-packed drama called “Forbidden Fruit.”

After delays due to the pandemic, the film is available for people around the world to watch on BET Plus.

Brown says he plans to make a trip to the Mid-South this year in June or for Rust College’s Homecoming celebrations

