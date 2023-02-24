Revolutionary cancer treatment now available in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new revolutionary cancer treatment is now available at Methodist Cancer Institute.

It is called the Elekta Unity System.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is one of only 10 centers in the country to have this equipment, which pairs magnetic resonance (MR) imaging and radiation therapy capabilities.

Dr. Lillian Rinker, medical director of radiation oncology for Methodist Cancer Institute, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk more about the Elekta Unity System and what it means to have this new technology in the Mid-South.

