Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Rain expected to linger through the weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:40 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers are moving in this morning and scattered rain will continue all day. We will have round of rain this afternoon, but most of the rain will sit along I-40. High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 40s today. Low temperatures will stay in the 40s tonight and rain will continue this evening.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with 60% chance of scattered showers, a breezy Northeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and high temperatures in the lower to upper 40s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with 40% chance scattered showers, a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers along with highs in the mid 50s and lows only falling to near 50. The best chance for rain will be on Saturday morning. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and warmer along with a chance of a shower early, afternoon highs in the upper 60s, and overnight lows near 60.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms early in the day, high temperatures near 70, and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows near 50. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josue Nolasco, 13, died at the hospital three days after his mother says he choked on a...
Boy, 13, dies days after choking on meatball at school, his mother says
Shelby County Juvenile Court defense operations will be transferred to the Public Defender's...
11-year-old accrues 19 charges in just over 2 months, says MPD
Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her...
Charges reduced for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband
Ladarius Marion and Julius Freeman
Two suspects in Whitehaven mass shooting post bond
Tennessee Judiciary Committee votes on legislation for medical cannabis, delta-8, decriminalization

Latest News

Thursday evening weather update
Your First Alert to an unsettled pattern that will keep clouds and rain for the next few days
Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-February 23, 2023
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Another unseasonably warm day with continued rain chances