Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run in Parkway Village

Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run in Parkway Village
Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run in Parkway Village(MGN)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that killed a man in Parkway Village.

According to police, a man was killed after a car hit him outside the NYC Deli Market on South Mendenhall.

Officers arrived on the scene around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

We are working to gather more information.

If you have any information, call 901-528-CASH.

