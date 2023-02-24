Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that killed a man in Parkway Village.

According to police, a man was killed after a car hit him outside the NYC Deli Market on South Mendenhall.

Officers arrived on the scene around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

We are working to gather more information.

If you have any information, call 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.