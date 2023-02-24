Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run near NYC Deli Market
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that killed a man in Parkway Village.
According to police, a man was killed after a car hit him outside the NYC Deli Market on South Mendenhall.
Officers arrived on the scene around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.
We are working to gather more information.
If you have any information, call 901-528-CASH.
