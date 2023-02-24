Toy Truck Drive
Ophthalmologist shares ways to slow macular degeneration

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Millions of people in the United States live with eye conditions that can cause blindness if left untreated.

Macular degeneration (AMD) is one of the most common causes of vision loss later in life, affecting millions of Americans.

Ophthalmologist Dr. Talia Kaden joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to explain ways to prioritize your eye health in the new year, along with treatment options for AMD.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

