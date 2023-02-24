Northeast Mississippi Community College receives $15.9M technology grant

DESOTO, Miss. (WMC) - Northeast Mississippi Community College received one of its highest grants from EON Reality.

A $15.9 million grant will bring virtual reality to Northeast Mississippi CC.

The college plans to digitally transform every classroom by incorporating some form of virtual reality in the class.

“Integrating augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality into the normal instructional process will create a tremendous advantage for our students,” said Northeast president Dr. Ricky G. Ford.

The XR platform holds nearly 120,000 assets and covers topics from architecture to engineering to lab sciences, advanced mathematics, and fine arts like studio design and photography.

“They will now have access to the content in a completely unique way. This will encourage our students to be more creative and knowledgeable of the materials, thus ensuring our students will have the ability to be competitive in their chosen workforce field,” said Dr. Ford.

EON Reality’s XR platform allows students to access over 20,000 lessons, 150 complete university-level courses and resources created by nearly 10,000 faculty and students across dozens of subjects.

