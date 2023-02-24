Toy Truck Drive
Multiple cars broken into at Memphis Home Depot warehouse

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the night of February 23, officers responded to complaints of car break-ins taking place in the parking lot of the Home Depot Warehouse near Freeport Avenue and Tradeport Drive.

Police state that an employee notified the authorities that several vehicles parked in the warehouse lot were actively being broken into.

Three victims reported getting money stolen from their vehicles, in addition to broken windows and considerable damage done to the exteriors.

Other victims reported having their personal items taken, like sunglasses, and a wallet filled with debit cards and personal identification.

Once the officers’ arrived, some of the victims had already left the scene with their vandalized vehicles.

There is no information yet on potential suspects for these break-ins.

