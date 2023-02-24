MPD holds memorial for fallen Officer Geoffrey Redd

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ahead of services for Memphis Police Officer Geoffrey Redd, the Memphis Police Department honored him outside of the Appling Farm precinct on Thursday.

Officer Redd’s cruiser has been decorated and draped honoring the fallen hero.

According to MPD, he was shot at the White Station Public Library on Feb. 2 while trying to de-escalate a situation with a trespassing suspect.

Many of his colleagues remember him as a quiet man, but a great teacher.

If you would like to donate to the family to help them pay for hospital and funeral expenses, click here.

The Memphis Police Association Charitable Foundation has also set up an account for Officer Redd’s family here.

