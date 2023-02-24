Toy Truck Drive
MPD holds memorial for fallen Officer Geoffrey Redd

Officer Geoffrey Redd's cruiser, adorned in blue and black in memoriam for his years of service before he was killed on-duty Feb. 2, 2023. Officer Redd became an officer of the Memphis Police Department in Feb. 2008. He served dozen of citizens of Memphis while working at several police stations at Old Allen, Union, Raines, Mount Moriah, Ridgeway and Appling Farms.(Action News 5)
By Victoria Poirrier
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ahead of services for Memphis Police Officer Geoffrey Redd, the Memphis Police Department honored him outside of the Appling Farm precinct on Thursday.

Officer Redd’s cruiser has been decorated and draped honoring the fallen hero.

According to MPD, he was shot at the White Station Public Library on Feb. 2 while trying to de-escalate a situation with a trespassing suspect.

Many of his colleagues remember him as a quiet man, but a great teacher.

If you would like to donate to the family to help them pay for hospital and funeral expenses, click here.

The Memphis Police Association Charitable Foundation has also set up an account for Officer Redd’s family here.

