MPD arrested man in homicide case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a 52-year-old suspect in connection with a shooting in early February.

Derek Rawlings is charged with second-degree murder.

MPD responded to a dead-on-the-scene call on Feb. 4 on South Greer Street. Officers later determined it as a homicide.

Officers found a victim with, what appeared to be, blunt-force trauma injuries and a gunshot wound.

Rawlings was taken into custody on Feb. 23, days after his warrant was issued.

There is no bond information available at this time.

