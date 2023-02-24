Memphis wildlife rescue hosting virtual “baby shower” for orphaned baby animals in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis wildlife rescue Out of the Woods Wildlife (OOTW) is preparing for an influx of baby animals this Spring.

Every Spring, OOTW adopts hundreds of orphaned baby animals across the state. They then raise then and release them back into the wild.

“You’d be amazed at just how much of the same stuff baby animals and baby humans need to thrive,” says Sami Harvey, founder of OOTW.

The rescue organization is asking the public to consider donating some items to their favorite woodland babies via a “virtual baby shower” March 1-15, 2023. Items in need can be found here.

Your friends at Out of the Woods would like to invite you to contribute to their (virtual) Spring Baby Shower! (Out of the Woods Wildlife)

This fundraiser was organized by OOTW intern Byrn, a student at Concord Academy.

Out of the Woods Wildlife’s mission is to rescue, rehabilitate, and release orphaned and injured Tennessee wildlife while inspiring others to co-exist peacefully with wildlife, through education and advocacy.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.