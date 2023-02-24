Toy Truck Drive
Memphis wildlife rescue hosting virtual “baby shower” for orphaned baby animals in need

"Sly and his twin sister Zoop came to us in bad shape: starving, covered in maggots. Now days...
"Sly and his twin sister Zoop came to us in bad shape: starving, covered in maggots. Now days Sly is a big goofy boy who occasionally graces us with a blep, like he is here in this photo," says Sami Harvey.(Out of the Woods Wildlife Rescue and Rehab)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis wildlife rescue Out of the Woods Wildlife (OOTW) is preparing for an influx of baby animals this Spring.

Every Spring, OOTW adopts hundreds of orphaned baby animals across the state. They then raise then and release them back into the wild.

“You’d be amazed at just how much of the same stuff baby animals and baby humans need to thrive,” says Sami Harvey, founder of OOTW.

The rescue organization is asking the public to consider donating some items to their favorite woodland babies via a “virtual baby shower” March 1-15, 2023. Items in need can be found here.

Your friends at Out of the Woods would like to invite you to contribute to their (virtual) Spring Baby Shower!(Out of the Woods Wildlife)
Your friends at Out of the Woods would like to invite you to contribute to their (virtual) Spring Baby Shower!(Out of the Woods Wildlife)

This fundraiser was organized by OOTW intern Byrn, a student at Concord Academy.

Out of the Woods Wildlife’s mission is to rescue, rehabilitate, and release orphaned and injured Tennessee wildlife while inspiring others to co-exist peacefully with wildlife, through education and advocacy.

