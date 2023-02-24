Memphis NAACP discusses Tyre Nichols investigation, gives updates on family

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NAACP Memphis Branch held its general membership meeting on Thursday.

One of the main topics was the Tyre Nichols case. Van Turner, president of the NAACP Memphis Branch, says Nichols’ parents, Rowvaughn and Rodney Wells, are holding up.

Turner also gave an update on the five officers who have now all pleaded not guilty. The case is now in the discovery phase leading up to trial.

In the meantime, Turner says Representative GA Hardaway is spearheading calls for a Department of Justice pattern-or-practice investigation into the Memphis Police Department.

“In order for us to truly get the change that we want, it’s going to take the community and law enforcement working together,” Turner said. “And for the community and law enforcement to work together, we have to have trust, and that’s what this is all about.”

Also discussed in the meeting are plans to include additional workshops, seminars, and partnerships to help educate Memphis’ youth.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.