Memphis NAACP discusses Tyre Nichols investigation, gives updates on family

By Taylor Tucker
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NAACP Memphis Branch held its general membership meeting on Thursday.

One of the main topics was the Tyre Nichols case. Van Turner, president of the NAACP Memphis Branch, says Nichols’ parents, Rowvaughn and Rodney Wells, are holding up.

Turner also gave an update on the five officers who have now all pleaded not guilty. The case is now in the discovery phase leading up to trial.

In the meantime, Turner says Representative GA Hardaway is spearheading calls for a Department of Justice pattern-or-practice investigation into the Memphis Police Department.

“In order for us to truly get the change that we want, it’s going to take the community and law enforcement working together,” Turner said. “And for the community and law enforcement to work together, we have to have trust, and that’s what this is all about.”

Also discussed in the meeting are plans to include additional workshops, seminars, and partnerships to help educate Memphis’ youth.

