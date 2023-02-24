Toy Truck Drive
Memphis men’s basketball picks up key road win at Wichita State in Davis’ return

(Memphis Tigers)
By Matt Infield
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kendric Davis provided 19 points in his return from an ankle injury, and Memphis scored a big 83-78 win on the road at Wichita State on Thursday night.

The Tigers improve to 21-7 overall and 11-4 in American Athletic Conference play, as they boost their NCAA Tournament resume with three games left in the regular season.

In a game that featured 16 lead changes and 12 ties, the Tigers showed their poise late in the second half. The Shockers took a 62-61 lead halfway through the period, but Memphis grabbed it right back and never looked back.

DeAndre Williams had 18 points and nine rebounds. And on the day the Tigers lost Keonte Kennedy for the rest of the regular season with a broken hand, Damaria Franklin and Johnathan Lawson provided a key spark for Memphis.

Franklin had a season-high 12 points, while Lawson had nine, including a key three-point shot in the final two minutes.

The Tigers return home to face Cincinnati on Sunday at 1 in the afternoon at FedExForum.

