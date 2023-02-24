Local leaders urge state to create secure facility for serious juvenile offenders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crimes committed by kids are on the rise.

With the lack of adequate day-to-day supervision or detention facilities for violent juvenile offenders in the community, the Memphis-Shelby County Crime Commission Board is calling on the state to take action.

Although District Attorney Steve Mulroy is not responsible for making decisions on juvenile sentencing or bail, he says that he and the man who does, Juvenile Judge Tarik Sugarman, share the same views.

Mulroy says juveniles who are arrested need to be counseled and undergo educational and mental health programs to help rehabilitate them and prevent them from committing crimes a second time.

In 2022, 368 juveniles were arrested for serious offenses. 24% of those juveniles had one or more previous serious offense charges.

The Shelby County Crime Commission is now urging the state to take action by creating a new secure juvenile facility for serious offenders.

DA Mulroy says both a mixture of detention and rehabilitation resources is needed to make sure that Memphis’ young offenders do not continue to commit crimes.

“Some juvenile offenders need to be in prison, they need to be detained, but they need to be detained away from the adult prison population,” Mulroy said. “Because if you send them to adult prisons, the data shows they just re-offend at a greater rate or make the problem worse.”

