Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

LGBTQ community rally against drag bill in Cooper-Young

By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Advocates and people of the LGBTQ community will rally on Friday following the recent passing of state bills they believe target their community.

State house and senate lawmakers passed two bills some consider to be anti-LGBTQ.

OUT Memphis will organize a rally in Cooper-Young at 4 p.m. as they show disapproval for these two bills, as well as the other bills currently making their way through the state general assembly that could affect the way they live their lives.

The first bill passed by both the state house and senate makes “adult cabaret” or drag shows a criminal offense, especially if the shows are displayed in front of children.

The first offense would be a Class A misdemeanor, followed by a Class E felony if repeated.

Lawmakers did add an amendment to this bill so it will need to be revoted on by the senate, but previously it passed in the senate by 26 to 6.

The second bill passed eliminates the ability for children under 18 to receive any gender-affirming care.

This includes things like surgeries and medicines such as hormones.

The bill passed both in the state house and senate though all senate democrats voted against it.

Both bills will go to Governor Bill Lee’s desk for signature and that is if the first bill passes again after its amendment.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josue Nolasco, 13, died at the hospital three days after his mother says he choked on a...
Boy, 13, dies days after choking on meatball at school, his mother says
Shelby County Juvenile Court defense operations will be transferred to the Public Defender's...
11-year-old accrues 19 charges in just over 2 months, says MPD
Ladarius Marion and Julius Freeman
Two suspects in Whitehaven mass shooting post bond
Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her...
Charges reduced for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband
Tennessee Judiciary Committee votes on legislation for medical cannabis, delta-8, decriminalization

Latest News

Derek Rawlings
MPD arrested man in homicide case
Tennessee State Capitol
Tenn. House passes bill banning gender-affirming care
The grant from EON Reality is one of the highest grants Northeast Mississippi Community College...
Northeast Mississippi Community College receives $15.9M technology grant
Tenn. House votes to ban public drag, cabaret shows