Ken Moody leaving position with city of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ken Moody, the special assistant to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, is leaving his office.

Moody is moving to a new role with the University of Memphis, effective March 3.

Moody has served in city government for more than 20 years.

“Ken has been an invaluable member of our senior leadership team and has made a real difference in city government,” Strickland said. “For instance, by creating and operating our second chance and opportunity youth programs, he has assisted many people with turning their lives around and finding careers. He has become a close friend, and I am happy that he will devote the next chapter in his life to our mutual beloved alma mater.”

In his stead, Special Assistance for Youth Services Ike Griffith, Antonio Adams and Melvin Jamerson will take over Moody’s duties.

Griffin will manage Manhood University, Wows and Opportunity R3 programs. Adams will manage the Office of Business Diversity and Compliance and the Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board. Jamerson will manage the Public Service Corps.

