Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how immigrants are playing a crucial role in Tennessee’s healthcare workforce.

Another top story in this week’s La Prensa Latina highlights Canti Records and the launch of its new music video.

“This project is very special to me because it touches the heart (of all immigrants),” said artist, director, and music producer José Cantillano, whose stage name is Canti. “It has been a very spontaneous project because it’s all about the things that one has gone through as an immigrant.”

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josue Nolasco, 13, died at the hospital three days after his mother says he choked on a...
Boy, 13, dies days after choking on meatball at school, his mother says
Shelby County Juvenile Court defense operations will be transferred to the Public Defender's...
11-year-old accrues 19 charges in just over 2 months, says MPD
Ladarius Marion and Julius Freeman
Two suspects in Whitehaven mass shooting post bond
Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her...
Charges reduced for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband
Tennessee Judiciary Committee votes on legislation for medical cannabis, delta-8, decriminalization

Latest News

Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Revolutionary cancer treatment now available in the Mid-South (Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare)
Revolutionary cancer treatment now available in the Mid-South
Revolutionary cancer treatment now available in the Mid-South