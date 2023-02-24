Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how immigrants are playing a crucial role in Tennessee’s healthcare workforce.

Another top story in this week’s La Prensa Latina highlights Canti Records and the launch of its new music video.

“This project is very special to me because it touches the heart (of all immigrants),” said artist, director, and music producer José Cantillano, whose stage name is Canti. “It has been a very spontaneous project because it’s all about the things that one has gone through as an immigrant.”

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.