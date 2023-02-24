Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Family, friends of MLB legend Tim McCarver say final goodbyes

By Victoria Poirrier
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Close family and friends said goodbye Thursday to Memphis native and Major League Baseball legend, Tim McCarver.

The Hall of Fame broadcaster and All-Star catcher who won two World Series titles with the Saint Louis Cardinals was 81 years old.

Thursday’s memorial was held at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Memphis, where many reflected on who McCarver was as a person.

One man who grew up with him remembers McCarver as a great friend and teammate.

“Tim was a good friend. He was kind of wild in those days, a little loose, but he was really fun and a wonderful baseball player,” said Bill Woodmansee. “A great teammate and when you played against him, he was a good guy. He really was.”

Details for a public memorial have not been set.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alligator attacked and killed 85-year-old Gloria Serge while she was walking her dog near a...
Woman said she did all she could to save neighbor from alligator attack
An Oklahoma home explodes when a woman tries to light her gas water heater. (KOCO via CNN...
Home explodes when woman lights water heater
‘Fat Tuesday’ opens Downtown
‘Fat Tuesday’ opens Downtown
Tennessee Judiciary Committee votes on legislation for medical cannabis, delta-8, decriminalization
Shelby County Juvenile Court defense operations will be transferred to the Public Defender's...
11-year-old accrues 19 charges in just over 2 months, says MPD

Latest News

Family, friends of MLB legend Tim McCarver say final goodbyes
Family, friends of MLB legend Tim McCarver say final goodbyes
In this Friday, June 6, 2014 file photo, Travis Tritt performs during the CMA Fest at LP Field...
Travis Tritt to play at Gold Strike Casino Resort
Memphis Tigers football team learns to play African drums in team-building exercise
Memphis Tigers football team learns to play African drums in team-building exercise
‘Fat Tuesday’ opens Downtown
‘Fat Tuesday’ opens Downtown