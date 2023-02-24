Toy Truck Drive
Dothan pastor admits guilt to drug and fraud charges

Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan pastor Kenneth Glasgow, 57, pleaded guilty to tax evasion, mail fraud, and drug conspiracy charges on Friday, according to United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart.

Glasgow founded The Ordinary Peoples Society (TOPS) and the Prodigal Child Project, nonprofit organizations.

He claimed that nearly half a million dollars he took would be used for charitable purposes.

Instead, Glasgow admitted during the 2018 calendar year alone, he withdrew $407,450.00 in cash from the bank that was used for personal benefit.

He failed to report those funds as income on his tax return, not even filing a report for that year.

As a part of the plea agreement, Glasgow agreed to pay the IRS $376,720.00 in restitution for tax years 2016 through 2019.

He also pleaded guilty to mailing falsified forms in order to collect Social Security disability benefits.

To collect those payments, Glasgow told the Social Security Administration that he struggled with mobility, dressing himself, and preparing meals. But he failed to answer questions about his ability to handle money.

In his plea agreement, Glasgow admitted that he also rented a car using funds from one of his nonprofits and listed himself as the sole authorized driver.

Glasgow also pleaded guilty to previous drug charges.

“Kenny’s plea today is what he felt was in his best interest. He’s happy to finally get this matter behind him,” defense attorney Derek Yarbrough told News4.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled in the coming months.

At that hearing, Glasgow will face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, along with substantial fines and restitution.

18-year-old accused of shooting after school fight
