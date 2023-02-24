Crossing guard hit by car in Southaven
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A crossing guard was hit by a vehicle Friday morning near DeSoto Central Primary School.
The incident happened at the corner of Getwell Road and South Cherry Drive.
Southaven Police say the crossing guard has non-life-threatening injuries.
It’s unclear if the driver will face any charges.
