Crossing guard hit by car in Southaven

(Associated Press)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A crossing guard was hit by a vehicle Friday morning near DeSoto Central Primary School.

The incident happened at the corner of Getwell Road and South Cherry Drive.

Southaven Police say the crossing guard has non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear if the driver will face any charges.

