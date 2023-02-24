Crossing guard hit by car in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A crossing guard was hit by a vehicle Friday morning near DeSoto Central Primary School.

The incident happened at the corner of Getwell Road and South Cherry Drive.

Southaven Police say the crossing guard has non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear if the driver will face any charges.

